FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 31,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,721. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $64.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $243.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $192,944 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $246,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

