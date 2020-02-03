Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,332 ($17.52). The stock had a trading volume of 859,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,539. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,276.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

