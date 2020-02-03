G Stacy Smith Acquires 5,000 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,030. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

