Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Position Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GUT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 49,436 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GUT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. 1,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,810. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,680.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,870 in the last three months.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.