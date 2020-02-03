General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,548,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in General Mills by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 624,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

