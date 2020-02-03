GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $309,371.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, GoByte has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $309,371.00 and $16,991.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,842,337 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

