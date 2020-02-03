GoHelpFund (HELP) One Day Volume Tops $18,539.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $16,944.00 and $18,539.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

