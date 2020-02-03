GoldCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $387,445.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $387,445.00 and $849.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00745362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

