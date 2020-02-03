Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Goldex Resources Corp (CVE:GDX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 18340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $971,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

About Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX)

Goldex Resources Corporation, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America.

