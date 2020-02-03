Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

GBIL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 305,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,397. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30.

