Gowing Bros. (ASX:GOW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.30 ($1.63) and last traded at A$2.30 ($1.63), approximately 31,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.35 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.36.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

