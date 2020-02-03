Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.44 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce sales of $405.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Graco posted sales of $404.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:GGG traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $53.15. 3,573,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,104. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.