Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.68

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.68 and last traded at C$34.67, with a volume of 251702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.89.

The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

