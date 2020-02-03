GWM Advisors LLC Buys 15,128 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,948. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

