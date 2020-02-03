GWM Advisors LLC Has $26.04 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.79. 1,091,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average is $230.39. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $173.35 and a twelve month high of $270.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

