GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.71. The stock had a trading volume of 188,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.02. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,601 shares of company stock valued at $103,218,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

