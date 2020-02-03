GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,592,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.87. 71,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

