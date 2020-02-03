GWM Advisors LLC Sells 911 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 707,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,599,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $120.49 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

