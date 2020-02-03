Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 261,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 438,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,431,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

