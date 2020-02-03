Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,250 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.15. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

