Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,842 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.