Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,050 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $71.86. 28,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.