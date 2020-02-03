Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. 1,553,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.