Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,737 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HP by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,946 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,306 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in HP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 260,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in HP by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. 378,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,464,248. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

