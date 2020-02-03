Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up 1.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tenable by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 621.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66,113 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 483,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,568. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

