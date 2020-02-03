Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 314.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,640 shares during the period. Docusign comprises 3.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Docusign worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after buying an additional 988,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,119,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,705,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

