Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth $3,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. 391,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,978. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

