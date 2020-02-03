Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617,353 shares during the period. Verra Mobility accounts for approximately 24.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $55,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,261,719 shares of company stock valued at $243,406,595. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,198. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.01.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

