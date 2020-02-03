Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,075 ($27.30) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,125 ($27.95).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,872.45 ($24.63).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,752 ($23.05). 1,118,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,895.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,900.10. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

