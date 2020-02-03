Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.1–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.47 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.26 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.
NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,157. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -73.05, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
