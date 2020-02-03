Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.1–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.47 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,157. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -73.05, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

