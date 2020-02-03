Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.54 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 10% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $20.54 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.55 or 0.05959129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,836,288 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

