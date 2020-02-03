Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 30.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after buying an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.