Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

