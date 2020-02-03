Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after purchasing an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 165,465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,098,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,417,000 after buying an additional 166,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $87.26. 43,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

