Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 100 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $647.55. 122,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,900. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.90 and a 1-year high of $667.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.37 and its 200-day moving average is $547.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total value of $4,707,061.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.08.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

