Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 465 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 41.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,678,000 after acquiring an additional 231,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 136,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.79. 15,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,484. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.