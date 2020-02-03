Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 536 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 32,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.69. The company had a trading volume of 341,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

