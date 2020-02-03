Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 853 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Edison International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Edison International stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

