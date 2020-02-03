Head-To-Head Contrast: Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Americas has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel Americas and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas $13.18 billion 0.87 $1.20 billion N/A N/A TransAlta $1.74 billion 1.19 -$152.76 million ($0.53) -14.09

Enel Americas has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Americas and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas 9.28% 14.78% 4.73% TransAlta -4.07% -4.91% -1.63%

Dividends

Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TransAlta pays out -22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Americas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and TransAlta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enel Americas and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 2 4 0 2.67

TransAlta has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Enel Americas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Enel Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Americas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel Americas beats TransAlta on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

