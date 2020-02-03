HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. HeartBout has a total market cap of $123,968.00 and approximately $4,696.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.27 or 0.03020738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00197174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

