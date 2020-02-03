Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

