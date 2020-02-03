Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
