Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

NYSE HP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 109,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,895. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.44, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

