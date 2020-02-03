Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,028,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 695,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 303,183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 4,769,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

