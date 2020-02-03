Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,330.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 303,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 480,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,325 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 271,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,061. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

