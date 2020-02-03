Homeserve (LON:HSV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Homeserve to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Homeserve stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,297 ($17.06). 210,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

