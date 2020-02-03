Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 42.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 36.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

HON stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

