Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,289,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,795. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

