Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.52. 1,756,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

