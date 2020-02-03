Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

HBAN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after acquiring an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,169,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

