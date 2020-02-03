Hurify Price Hits $0.0001 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Hurify has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinMex and YoBit. Hurify has a market cap of $23,264.00 and $12.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.84 or 0.05944169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035117 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify . The official website for Hurify is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

